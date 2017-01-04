Why Did A French Man Destroy An Apple Store?

An iOS Update Could Change The Way Moviegoers Use Their Phones, For Better Or Worse

01.04.17 1 hour ago

Shutterstock

We as a society can tolerate a lot, but pulling out your phone during a movie immediately makes you the scum of the Earth to at least a fair percentage of the people trapped in the theater with you and your bright-as-hell beacon. AMC proposed allowing the use of cell phones during films last year only to walk the idea back once audiences fell upon them like the wrath of a vengeful deity. And now it’s Apple’s turn in the barrel, as a rumored new iOS update will offer a new mode for movie theaters that will likely encourage bad behavior.

The Guardian is reporting that Apple is adding a “theater mode” with the next update to iOS 10. Supposedly, when activated, this mode will mute the phone, shut off any haptic feedback, reduce screen brightness, and block incoming calls and texts. Or, you know, you could just put your phone into airplane mode or turn it off, since that appears to more or less be what you’d be doing anyway.

The problem, of course, is the phone is still on, and thus the temptation is there to take it out and look at it. And, no, it doesn’t matter if the screen is dimmed, since it’s still a light source in a dark field. The human eye is uniquely designed to pick out contrasts, so unless this phone user is in the back, it’ll still be noticeable, and distracting.

We’ve talked elsewhere about poor work boundaries and constant smartphone access making people feel chained to their jobs, and this might be the perfect example. If people can’t take two hours out of their lives to stop looking at work emails and enjoy a movie (well, all right, “enjoy” in some cases), then they don’t need an iPhone mode to cater to their needs. They need to start telling their boss not to bother them after five.

(Via The Guardian)

TAGSAPPLEApple iPhoneBAD IDEAS

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 6 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP