UPROXX/iStockphoto

Many, many of us are hitting the gym this January as part of our resolutions. But can we stick with it? Yes, you can… with the right app.

We rank the five apps that’ll help keep you on track, or get you going, so you feel better this year.

1: Freeletics Bodyweight

The ultimate “no excuses” app, Freeletics Bodyweight hits all the key checkpoints. It’s bodyweight exercises, so you don’t need any equipment. It’s designed with small spaces in mind, so a clean floor is all you need. And it has you take a fitness test before you start, so you can set your goals accordingly. If you just want to start, right now, no excuses, this app is perfect.

2: Sworkit

If you want to mix and match your workouts, Sworkit mixes and matches cardio, yoga, and other exercises in a way that makes sense and keeps things varied. It ensures you’re challenged and that you never get bored.