After the election, concerns over Russia propaganda and hacking activities influencing the 2016 elections became a hot topic, especially after a CIA report on the issue leaked. While Donald Trump attempted to dismiss the concerns, the FBI stepped forward to publicly back the CIA’s statements on the issue. Now, the FBI had doubled down on the report with a detailed look at how the hacks were executed and why precisely Russia is to blame.
The report, which terms the Russian hacking operation “Grizzly Steppe,” has extensive technical analysis of both the techniques used to breach DNC systems and lays the blame for the operation directly on Russia’s foreign intelligence service, the FSB. Little of the information is new, although it does offer examples of malicious code and other data useful for protecting against breaches, but it mostly serves to emphasize both foreign and domestic intelligence agencies are deeply concerned about Russian activity.
It also creates a problem for Trump, who continues to attempt to dismiss the concerns instead of addressing them directly. President Obama has toughened sanctions against Russia and certain members of the Russian intelligence service, and has ejected 35 Russian citizens, many of whom were believed to be spies. Trump has also been widely criticized for choosing Rex Tillerson, a former Exxon CEO and who received the Order of Friendship from the Russian government, as Secretary of State, amid growing calls from Republicans and Democrats for a full investigation. Trump is currently a private citizen, of course, but all this will change on January 20th, when he becomes President and must decide which calls to heed.
(via Reuters)
I don’t get why everybody wants 2016 to end. Obama is still our president. 2017 things will just get worse. Shit, 2017 might be our last.
Good point. People thinking things can’t get worse are in for a rude awakening.
omg you’re right
I’m sure Trump will give this information the careful consideration it deserves and then after deliberating on its contents in an unbiased and level-headed manner will act accordingly based on the information within. Or, he’ll ignore it without reading it and blast the FBI on twitter. One of those two things for sure though…
#2
1) Long on jargon and short on specifics? Most of it spent about preventative measures and barely any reference to proof that it was the Russians and it was the Russians aiding Trump? Apparently it’s 2003 all over again.
2) If anything, America about to become friends with Russia means they’re moving up in the world. Ideally that’ll mean they’ll stop being close friends with the Saudis, who are just horrible and aiding the terrorists who are attacking the “West”
Lol, trading in one form of terrorism for another? That makes sense…
@MysteRey Science Theatre Well, Saudi Arabia literally just arrested a man for saying that men shouldn’t control women. The Saudis were involved in 9/11 and fund terrorist groups that have attacked America and their allies. Surely an upgrade to Russia isn’t asking much, despite their flaws? At least they’re women are allowed to drive, no?
Besides, Israel routinely spies on the US, hacks them and steals their nuclear technology while being an apartheid state. Perhaps, US needs better friends that are a little more akin to American values near that region? They both have the Oligarchy part down. Just sayin