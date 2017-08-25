All Signs Point To Apple’s New iPhones Having Wireless Charging

Shutterstock

With the release of the iPhone 7, some users were taken aback by the seeming reliance on wireless earbuds and the fact that if you did want to use a more traditional headphone style, you would have to use an adaptor that was inserted into the charging port. While this wasn’t a massive inconvenience, it was still a bit of a struggle if you wanted to charge your phone and listen at the same time. Plan your commutes better, nerds!

Well, if sources are to be believed, the yet-to-be-unveiled iPhone 8 will solve that problem with wireless charging. According to Mashable, tech company RAVpower, which has long been a major manufacturer of smartphone chargers and other devices, has developed a wireless charging pad compatible with next generation Apple devices. While these changes to the new iPhone have yet to be officially confirmed, it would be strange for RAVpower to roll out such a device without inside information. According to Allen Fung, the general manager of the company,

“Our sources tell us the next iPhones have special technology for wireless charging that we have in this charger. Our wireless charger will wirelessly charge the next iPhones at full speed, as well as being able to charge other mobile devices wirelessly.”

Now, due to notoriously strict non disclosure agreements, it’s unlikely that this information came directly from Apple, but leaks have certainly occurred. It’s probable that Apple will have its official charging pad should this change occur, and there are a couple of things to keep in mind with this potential roll out. The wireless pads would have 10 watts of output instead of the standard chargers 5 watts to combat the energy loss in charging heat, and the wireless charging could be an option in the revamped “7S” and “7S Plus.”

Still, all this speculation is just that: speculation. Still, these are some strong indicators for what to expect in the next iPhone event. The showcase is rumored to be on September 12 with a September 22 product roll out, so hopefully Apple fans will be getting answers sooner rather than later.

(Via Mashable)