How Elon Musk Is Going To Get Us To Mars

SpaceX Is About To Put The Idea Of Reusing Rockets To The Test

Senior Contributor
03.28.17

USAF

Launching something into space is expensive partly because millions on a rocket just to ultimately throw it away. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space exploration company, has a goal: to make rockets that can launch and land over and over again. They’ve gotten the landing part right, but what about launching a rocket for a second time? We’re about to find out.

The entire plan behind Elon Musk’s mission to Mars leans on being able to turn rockets, heretofore expensive and finicky things that are prone to explode, into bus rides, really, and make it possible to offer discounts on the millions it costs to launch one. But shoving something into space puts incredible stress on the structure, so the question is whether a tune-up is enough, or if the rocket won’t be able to handle a second flight. If it can, then all’s good. If not, the work of figuring out just why will begin pretty much immediately.

Fortunately, SpaceX has a volunteer for their certified pre-owned rocket in SES, a satellite company based in Luxembourg that’s been campaigning to be the guinea pig for this particular mission. We’ll find out whether Space X can relaunch its rockets on Thursday, when the Falcon 9 launches from Kennedy Space Center.

(Via The Verge)

Around The Web

TAGSRocketsSPACE TRAVELSpaceXTRAVEL
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP