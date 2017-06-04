Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’ Won’t Be Ditching Hannah For Season 2

Netflix

We have until 2018 to fully digest the first season of Netflix’s issues-o-rama mystery-drama 13 Reasons Why before the next instalment of episodes emerges. When season 2 arrives, it’ll be equipped with more of Hannah’s story to tell and those of the folks she’s left behind.

Showrunner Brian Yorkey chatted about the much discussed program‘s direction after covering the source material (Jay Asher’s book of the same name) pretty much in full during the debut season. That means a whole new frontier for 13 Reasons Why or at least some unavoidable adjustments. Yorkey projected the overall tale as far from over while speaking at a Netflix For Your Consideration panel. Details were relatively sparse on exactly what’s coming, but Yorkey offered up an appropriate amount of tease on how the show will continue on.

“What I can tell you is that certainly one question I get a lot is, ‘How can there be a Season 2 when the story’s over?’ My response is, ‘What story is over?'” said Yorkey according to a report from Mashable. “‘Well, Hannah’s story is over.’ Well, Hannah told her version of events, but there are at least 12 kids who have another version of those events that we actually haven’t really heard from yet. So I think there’s quite a bit more of Hannah’s story to tell.”

Despite having heard Hannah’s version of events, she’ll still be an active presence in the second season.

“We’re going to see Hannah in flashbacks,” explained star Katherine Langford. “We’re going to see parts of Hannah’s life that we didn’t in Season 1. We haven’t really gone into that much detail but I know that we’re going to continue that dialogue and keep developing the story.”

As is the case with teen mystery programming with a lot of moving parts, we’ll have to wait patiently for additional details to unfold. Expect scrutiny of the subject matter to follow.

(Via Mashable)