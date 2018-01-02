Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hopefully you used the holiday break to catch up on television, because Netflix is going full court press in 2018. Between now and March, the streaming service will premiere new seasons of Grace and Frankie, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, One Day at a Time (one of the best shows of 2017), Jessica Jones, and A Series of Unfortunate Events. The last show’s star, Neil Patrick Harris, knows the importance of making a memorable impression and the difficulty of breaking through in a crowded environment. Sharp objects help.

While in character as the Baudelaire children’s eccentric guardian Count Olaf, NPH holds not one but two knives in a new teaser for season two. “Now there may be some of you who are surprised that Netflix would choose this to be the first face you see in 2018,” he says. “But those are the same people who wouldn’t recognize handsome if it set your house on fire. So dive on in, distract yourself with this first look at season two of A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

The 10-episode season is expected to cover books five through nine of Lemony Snicket’s beloved series, from The Austere Academy to The Carnivorous Carnival. If the wait until March 30, when A Series of Unfortunate Events returns, seems like a nightmare, well, that’s the effect Count Olaf was going for.