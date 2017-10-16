‘Fear The Walking Dead’ May Have Hinted At Which ‘The Walking Dead’ Character Will Cross Over Next Season

#Fear The Walking Dead #The Walking Dead
10.16.17 47 mins ago

AMC

Last week, Robert Kirkman announced that Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead would cross over next season. Kirkman offered no other details, but that didn’t stop the Internet from speculating.

My first thought was that Heath from The Walking Dead — missing since the middle of last season — would make his way over to Fear the Walking Dead, but then I remembered that the two shows were on different timelines (The Walking Dead is about two years ahead of Fear). My second thought was that perhaps Alicia would cross over onto The Walking Dead potentially after the fourth season — and perhaps series — finale of Fear. But that doesn’t jibe well, either.

Then on Friday, I cast skepticism on speculation that it would be Abraham crossing over from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead. Such speculation had been prompted by two tweets from Michael Cudlitz, which he delivered soon after the crossover announcement.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fear The Walking Dead#The Walking Dead
TAGSFEAR THE WALKING DEADThe Walking Dead

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 5 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP