Last week, Robert Kirkman announced that Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead would cross over next season. Kirkman offered no other details, but that didn’t stop the Internet from speculating.

My first thought was that Heath from The Walking Dead — missing since the middle of last season — would make his way over to Fear the Walking Dead, but then I remembered that the two shows were on different timelines (The Walking Dead is about two years ahead of Fear). My second thought was that perhaps Alicia would cross over onto The Walking Dead potentially after the fourth season — and perhaps series — finale of Fear. But that doesn’t jibe well, either.

Then on Friday, I cast skepticism on speculation that it would be Abraham crossing over from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead. Such speculation had been prompted by two tweets from Michael Cudlitz, which he delivered soon after the crossover announcement.

Crazy shit is about to go down. See y'all on the other side. 👊👊👊 — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) October 8, 2017