Fox

Earlier this week, AMC confirmed the addition of two new cast members to Fear the Walking Dead: Garrett Dillahunt and Jenna Elfman. This is actually a big deal for a The Walking Dead universe that has historically hired mostly unknown and little known actors, with the exception of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on TWD.

Clearly, Fear the Walking Dead is aiming to gain back some of the viewers it’s lost over the last three seasons, and the addition of Elfman (a veteran sitcom actress) and Dillahunt (a veteran and beloved character actor) should help immensely, not to mention the fact that the third season (especially the back eight) was as good as this season of The Walking Dead has been. I also expect that the addition of Eflman and Dillahunt will mean at least a couple of the characters whose lives hung in the balance at the end of the third season won’t make it to the fourth.

Not for nothing, but with the addition of the new showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg and a cast that could potentially include Dillahunt, Elfman, Kim Dickens, James Le Gros, and Ray Dickens, I am legitimately stoked about what’s in store for season four.