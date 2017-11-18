The ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ And ‘The Walking Dead’ Crossover Theory Has Basically Been Confirmed

#Fear The Walking Dead #The Walking Dead
11.18.17 38 mins ago

Fox

Earlier this week, AMC confirmed the addition of two new cast members to Fear the Walking Dead: Garrett Dillahunt and Jenna Elfman. This is actually a big deal for a The Walking Dead universe that has historically hired mostly unknown and little known actors, with the exception of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on TWD.

Clearly, Fear the Walking Dead is aiming to gain back some of the viewers it’s lost over the last three seasons, and the addition of Elfman (a veteran sitcom actress) and Dillahunt (a veteran and beloved character actor) should help immensely, not to mention the fact that the third season (especially the back eight) was as good as this season of The Walking Dead has been. I also expect that the addition of Eflman and Dillahunt will mean at least a couple of the characters whose lives hung in the balance at the end of the third season won’t make it to the fourth.

Not for nothing, but with the addition of the new showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg and a cast that could potentially include Dillahunt, Elfman, Kim Dickens, James Le Gros, and Ray Dickens, I am legitimately stoked about what’s in store for season four.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fear The Walking Dead#The Walking Dead
TAGSFEAR THE WALKING DEADThe Walking Dead

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP