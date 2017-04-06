MTV is ushering in the MTV Movie & TV Awards era (think the MTV Movie Awards with a 32X add-on, fellow old folks) and they’ve tapped who they’d like to host the first rechristened shindig. Is there a handy social media friendly bit of video to go along with this announcement? You’re darn tootin’, there is.

Workaholics star Adam Devine will play host at the basic cable ceremony set to air on May 7. He’s a well-liked comedy figure that seems capable of the occasional musical number, so this doesn’t seem all that shocking. In this role, he’ll be the de facto face of the ceremony’s rebrand. After a pre-taped version last year, the show’s going back to a live format. When Christian Bale flies into a rage for not winning Best Kiss we’ll get to see the carnage as it happens! (Well, probably on a slight delay.) As the new title suggests, TV’s best will also be given prizes at the revamped award show.

Frankensteining on a TV part could give the former MTV Movie Awards a much-needed shot in the arm. TV fandom is rabid, there are more prizes to give away and you can still do all the 95% summer movie marketing stuff without much trouble. Of course, we’ll get a better idea of how the public takes to the update when nominations arrive on Thursday.