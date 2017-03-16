Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Billy Madison is one of the golden examples of Adam Sandler at his best on the big screen. There are some moments in recent years that remind fans of those greater days, but it’s hard to top Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore — even if some say they might not hold up these days (liars). Sandler reminisced with Conan about his early film days, closing out a spirited interview by talking a bit about Billy Madison and the dodgeball scene that involved a bunch of first graders.

If you weren’t aware, Sandler wasn’t faking those shots at the kids with the dodgeballs. He was really going full bore and some of the kids couldn’t handle it. According to Sandler, some of the parents stepped in when the scene cut and one of the kids was showing some emotion. It was all the script, but some of the kids likely couldn’t read and the parents didn’t do their best job conveying that the balls would really be flying at their heads.