It has been a year since Alec Baldwin took over the role of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, earning an Emmy for his portrayal of the controversial president while drawing more eyes to the show than it has seen in years. Despite the success and the adoration from most in the public, Baldwin seems to be showing doubts about playing the president and what his portrayal means for public perception. Much like Will Ferrell’s imitation of George W. Bush made him more likeable than he likely would have been on his own, Baldwin feels the new SNL version of Trump might make the president seem too “cuddly.”

Baldwin says as much on his Here’s The Thing podcast while chatting with Bernie Sanders, asking the senator his thoughts on SNL’s take on Washington’s current political climate and if it is doing any harm according to The Hollywood Reporter: