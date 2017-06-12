NBC

Following a screening of the pilot episode for Netflix’s very-entertaining GLOW at the Austin Television Festival, co-stars Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin were asked about how things have or haven’t improved for actresses since the 1980s, when the wrestling comedy-drama is set. “It has not changed that much,” Brie responded. “The audition process has not changed that much.”

That’s not true of all shows (both women spoke highly of GLOW‘s casting director, Jennifer Euston, who also worked on Girls, Orange Is the New Black, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), but Brie and Gilpin each had horror stories about things they were forced to do to get a part. Gilpin was asked to take her hair down in a room full of men (“That’s gross,” Euston commented), while Brie discussed the time she auditioned for the notoriously skeevy Entourage.

“Early in my career, I auditioned for three lines on an episode of Entourage that I had to go on in a bikini,” she said. “Or like shorts and the tiniest shorts. And they were like, ‘Okay, can you take your top off now?’”

Euston, who was also on the panel along with GLOW co-creator Liz Flahive, later tweeted, “Makes me sick there are producers who abuse their power & if there was a Casting Director present, they did nothing? Inexcusable.” For what it’s worth, Brie didn’t get the part of, like, Party Girl #4 on Entourage. That’s for the best; she’s on three of the best shows of the 2000s in Mad Men, BoJack Horseman, and Community. Meanwhile, Turtle is Turtle.

GLOW premieres on Netflix on June 23.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)