WARNING: Spoilers for the 2014 finale of How I Met Your Mother ahead, just to be safe

The finale for How I Met Your Mother and its final season as a whole earned some divisive opinions from critics and fans that stuck with the show through nine seasons. The finale aired back in 2014 and has lived on in infamy since then, right alongside Lost, The Sopranos, and other questionable finales from television’s history. There are plenty of conversations to have about the true worth of a finale and how it reflects on an entire series, but we haven’t reached that point for HIMYM yet. We’re still debating the route the finale took, this time thanks to Alyson Hannigan.

While some members of the cast defend the finale and are already fielding questions about a reunion, Hannigan shared disappointment with the way the show ended during an interview in Australia: