FX

The scariest part about American Horror Story’s seventh season is still the idea that it will drudge up the demons from Election 2016. While some folks can’t get enough the campaigning, the entire idea that we’d have to relive it through the crazed-eye of this series made it unsettling. That said, the reality of AHS: Cult seems to be that the election is only tangentially related to the events happening in the series and the actual focus of the series is a bit more sinister — with some timely connections to the real world.

During a Q&A with FX CEO John Landgraf, series creator Ryan Murphy spilled some details about this season, where all those clowns and bees fit into the mix, and why he thinks Jessica Lange will return to the series at some point. As for Trump and Hillary’s relationship to the newest season, Murphy said his politics are clear but everybody still has the wrong idea: