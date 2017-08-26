The scariest part about American Horror Story’s seventh season is still the idea that it will drudge up the demons from Election 2016. While some folks can’t get enough the campaigning, the entire idea that we’d have to relive it through the crazed-eye of this series made it unsettling. That said, the reality of AHS: Cult seems to be that the election is only tangentially related to the events happening in the series and the actual focus of the series is a bit more sinister — with some timely connections to the real world.
During a Q&A with FX CEO John Landgraf, series creator Ryan Murphy spilled some details about this season, where all those clowns and bees fit into the mix, and why he thinks Jessica Lange will return to the series at some point. As for Trump and Hillary’s relationship to the newest season, Murphy said his politics are clear but everybody still has the wrong idea:
“It’s not about Trump, it’s not about Clinton,” he explained. “It’s about somebody with the wherewithal to put their finger up to the wind and see that that’s what happening and using that to rise up and form power. And use people’s vulnerabilities about how they’re feeling afraid… and they feel like the world is on fire.”
Added Murphy, “Yes, the jumping-off point of the show is election night, and the characters have very strong points of view about Trump and Clinton, but it really is not about them. It really is about the rise of a cult of personality that can rise in a divided society.”
