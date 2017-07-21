‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Now Has An Official Title

Courtesy of FX

After garnering a little hostility from fans with his announcement that Lena Dunham had joined the series, Ryan Murphy gave everybody at Comic-Con a little treat via a waterfront show in San Diego for American Horror Story season 7. The results was a title that makes perfect sense, but also comes as a bit of a surprise after months of teasing and the ghost of Election 2016 looming overhead. Here’s what people in attendance saw: