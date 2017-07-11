The Scariest ‘American Horror Story’ Villain Is Returning In Season 7

FX

Every installment of American Horror Story is only as good as its villain, which is what makes Asylum (Bloody Face) and Roanoke (The Butcher and television producers) so effective, and Hotel (The Ten Commandments Killer) so mediocre. Somewhere in the middle is Freak Show, which gave us maybe the show’s best bad guy, Twisty the Clown, only for Ryan Murphy to cruelly kill him off midway through the season. But according to the American Horror Story (and American Crime Story, and Feud, and the upcoming 911 — he’s a very busy guy) creator, the murderous grinning clown will return in season seven.

After collecting children in an abandoned school bus in American Horror Story: Freak Show three years ago, the deformed serial killer clown Twisty is returning for season seven of the FX series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Murphy posted the news today on Instagram about Twisty’s return exclaiming, “He’s baaaaaack.” John Carroll Lynch portrayed the tortured Twisty, whose horrors became the inspiration for Dandy’s twisted madness. (Via)

Murphy has previously said that season seven will revolve around the 2016 presidential election, although it won’t feature Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton (now’s your chance, Jill Stein). How does Twisty fit into all this? I’m not sure, but I know who does: those clowns in Congress, am I right?