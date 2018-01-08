‘Atlanta’ Goes Back To The Club In A Brand New Season 2 Trailer

01.07.18 2 hours ago

After an extended between-seasons break thanks to Donald Glover’s turn as Lando Calrissian in the Solo, Atlanta is returning to FX on March 1st. For the most part, the second season’s premiere date has been a running joke full of fake dates and subject matter, but now we know, straight from Glover’s mouth, that the show is going to be like a “Looney Toons adventure,” and we just got our first look at it in a brief teaser during the Golden Globes.

The history-making and award-winning show proved that Glover is one of the most talented artists of his generation. As a writer, director, comedian, and musician, few have come near his prolific output over the last decade, and this season-two teaser shows that he’s ready to push boundaries once again with “Atlanta Robbin.”

Watch as Sonder’s “Too Fast” guides a camera through various locations of Atlanta inside a club, like a cultural Matryoshka doll. It’s presented as a single shot, but as the camera slowly moves the characters from Atlanta are illuminated in the center of it all. It’s a brilliant promo, that packs a lot into a mere 60 seconds.

