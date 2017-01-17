ABC

The line between The Bachelor and Burning Love, an actual spoof of The Bachelor, continued to blur this week, much the way political satire can no longer keep up with the three-ring circus that is American politics these days. In the case of ABC’s seminal (pun intended) dating show however, the culprit this season lies in Corrine, the 24-year-old contestant who boasts a platinum vagine and running her family business, despite the fact that she is still cared for by her childhood nanny (more on that in a bit).

In last week’s episode, which now seems pretty tame in comparison, Corrine won a group date by taking her top off during a staged photo shoot and interrupted bachelor Nick by sticking her tongue down his throat nearly every time he tried to talk to any of the other women. This was not the worst strategy as it turns out, as it earned her the group date rose and another week on the show.

Yet that was nothing compared to what Corrine had in store for this week, when a light-bulb moment made her come to the realization that the only way she could truly lock things down with Nick was to have full-on sexual intercourse with him — an epiphany triggered by Nick sending home the only other woman in the house with whom he had previously had sex, Vegas Doula Liz. Or as she put it: “I want to get even more romantic with Nick, and explore each other sexually. I’m ready for that serious commitment, I want that.” This is the third episode this season, by the way!