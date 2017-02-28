Marvel's 6 Biggest Villains

Benedict Cumberbatch Will Headline And Executive Produce An Incredibly British Showtime Series

02.28.17 2 hours ago

BBC

All the Cumberb*tches out there should prepare themselves,because Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in and executive produce the limited series Melrose for Showtime. The series, which will be broken into five parts, is an adaptation of Edward St. Aubyn’s Patrick Melrose series of novels. It will be written by BAFTA-nominee David Nicholls, and is still searching for a director to helm all of the episodes.

For those unfamiliar, the Patrick Melrose series is a best-selling group of books that centers around an upper-class English family and their laundry list of issues. Said issues consist of tragic deaths, alcoholism, drug addition, and other standard prestige television fare. What’s a British miniseries adaptation without marital issues and family strife? The five-book collection was republished as a complete single volume in 2012, so based on that reissuing and this upcoming adaptation there is a big chance that these bestsellers are about to gain an entirely new fanbase in the next few years.

