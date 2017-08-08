HBO

It’s not like spectacular battles are anything new on Game of Thrones, but it’s safe to say that “The Spoils Of War” left fans truly shook. After a series of defeats, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) finally let Drogon stretch his wings and truly show off what it means to be the Mother of Dragons. It’s also an episode of many meetings, as the world of Westeros is getting smaller and smaller. The stakes have never been higher, as our favorites are on both sides of the war now, so it’s safe to say that you should probably have a stockpile of paper bags to breathe into for the weeks to come.

Between the Stark reunions and Bronn’s (Jerome Flynn) impression of Bard the Bowman, there was a lot happening this week, so let’s take a look at some of the more memorable moments.

5. Bran Freaks Out Littlefinger

No one was prepared for Bran’s (Isaac Hempstead Wright) robotic transformation into the Three-Eyed Raven, but his emotionless behavior towards Sansa (Sophie Tuner) and Meera Reed (Ellie Kendrick) prove that the real Bran died a long time ago in that cave. However, all of his previous creepiness was almost forgiven with one pointed comment to Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen). After Lord Baelish attempts to butter up the apparent Lord of Winterfell, Bran immediately cuts him off by parroting his own words back to him.

Calling back to Littlefinger’s notable speech about the true nature of power, Bran makes it clear that he knows that Littlefinger is a viper in the Stark bosom, one that needs to be removed. He certainly didn’t give Arya (Maisie Williams) that dagger for nothing.