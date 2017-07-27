Weird ‘Rick And Morty’ Side Characters, Ranked

#Dan Harmon #Adult Swim #Rick And Morty
Web Culture Editor
07.27.17

Adult Swim

The long awaited and highly anticipated season three of Rick and Morty officially premieres on Sunday to answer the burning question of whether or not Rick is able to escape from The Galactic Federation acquire more McDonald’s discontinued Mulan-themed Szechuan sauce. As we head into the third season, we can expect a whole slew of new characters, voiced by announced new and returning guest stars Thomas Middleditch, Susan Sarandon, Danny Trejo, Christian Slater, Joel McHale, Peter Serafinowicz, Gillian Jacobs, Keith David, and Tom Kenney, among others.

So what better time to take a look back at the 25 best characters from the series up until now (not including the core cast of Rick, Morty, Summer, Beth, and Jerry) before we’re yelling “Pickle Rick!” all the time.

#25. Gearhead (a.k.a his real name, “Revolio Clockberg Jr.”)

Gearhead lands squarely on the last spot on this list, just because he demonstrates that being the worst guy at the party to talk to isn’t limited to the human Earth plane of existence. Also, by betraying Rick, he forgot that the phrase “look out for number one” solely applies to Rick Sanchez and not himself.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dan Harmon#Adult Swim#Rick And Morty
TAGSADULT SWIMDAN HARMONJUSTIN ROILANDRICK AND MORTY

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 day ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 2 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 3 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP