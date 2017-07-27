Adult Swim

The long awaited and highly anticipated season three of Rick and Morty officially premieres on Sunday to answer the burning question of whether or not Rick is able to escape from The Galactic Federation acquire more McDonald’s discontinued Mulan-themed Szechuan sauce. As we head into the third season, we can expect a whole slew of new characters, voiced by announced new and returning guest stars Thomas Middleditch, Susan Sarandon, Danny Trejo, Christian Slater, Joel McHale, Peter Serafinowicz, Gillian Jacobs, Keith David, and Tom Kenney, among others.

So what better time to take a look back at the 25 best characters from the series up until now (not including the core cast of Rick, Morty, Summer, Beth, and Jerry) before we’re yelling “Pickle Rick!” all the time.

#25. Gearhead (a.k.a his real name, “Revolio Clockberg Jr.”)

Gearhead lands squarely on the last spot on this list, just because he demonstrates that being the worst guy at the party to talk to isn’t limited to the human Earth plane of existence. Also, by betraying Rick, he forgot that the phrase “look out for number one” solely applies to Rick Sanchez and not himself.