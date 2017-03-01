AMC

From a short teaser hinting at a regretful Jimmy McGill to the confirmed return of Gus Fring, the third season of Better Call Saul is promising fans all kinds of goodies. (Except for the long-desired Aaron Paul cameo as Jesse Pinkman, it seems.) Yet none of the promotional materials thus far have said much of anything about the show’s titular character,Saul Goodman, the weasely lawyer persona of Breaking Bad fame ultimately adopted by McGill. Or at least that was until star Bob Odenkirk opened up about the third season on Wednesday.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Odenkirk seemingly confirmed Better Call Saul would finally deliver — albeit with a twist:

“For the first time, we get to see Saul Goodman,” Odenkirk announced at an event in Berlin on Wednesday. “But not the way you think. You’ll get to see Saul Goodman, but he is not what you saw in Breaking Bad. That character will appear but in a slightly different form than you’ve seen it.”

There isn’t much to Odenkirk’s cryptic comments other than “yes, Goodman will finally appear in a show whose title bears his name.” Yet fans must remember Better Call Saul is a prequel to Breaking Bad, and that the latter’s iteration of the character was a “final form” of sorts. What the former has done for two seasons is explain how McGill became Goodman, so if Odenkirk’s remarks are any indication, season three may feature Goodman’s earliest incarnation.

Aside from these titillating statements, Odenkirk also discussed Giancarlo Esposito’s return as Fring. “Not only is Gus back, but there is a story with him,” the actor explained, emphasizing Fring’s part in season three was more than a cameo. “We get to know more about his empire building, more about Gus’ empire and how he built it.”

