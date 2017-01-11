Best Breaking Bad Easter Eggs In Better Call Saul

This ‘Better Call Saul’ Video Seems To Confirm The Return Of A Major ‘Breaking Bad’ Character

Author Profile Picture
Senior Pop Culture Editor
01.11.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Through two seasons, the only main characters from Breaking Bad to appear on spinoff Better Call Saul are Jimmy McGill, Mike Ehrmantraut, Tuco Salamanca, Hector “Tío” Salamanca, “the Cousins,” and Domingo “Krazy-8” Molina. (Sorry, Ken, but you’re not a main character. Only a sap.) No Walter White, or Jesse Pinkman, or Hank Schrader. But a familiar face — as opposed to a half-face — will apparently be showing up in season three.

AMC just released a commercial for Los Pollos Hermanos, the fictional chain restaurant from Breaking Bad where the “finest ingredients are brought together with love and care, then slow cooked to perfection.” (The wink after “cooked” is implied.) The flagship restaurant in Albuquerque is run by none other than Gustavo “Gus” Fring, who was put in contact with the man they call Heisenberg by Saul Goodman. The dots are beginning to connect.

There have been rumors that Fring, played by Giancarlo Esposito, would appear on Better Call Saul since the series premiered, but especially since that bizarre anagram theory. When asked about Gus’ potential return, Bob Odenkirk said, “The writers always do clever things, there’s little clues all over the show, visual clues… I really, really truly don’t know what’s going to happen in the show, that maybe we’ll see Giancarlo Esposito back in that great role again.” The Los Pollos Hermanos ad all but confirms Odenkirk’s suspicions. Fans seem pretty excited (or maybe they’re just hungry).

TAGSBETTER CALL SAULBREAKING BADGIANCARLO ESPOSITOGUS FRINGlos pollos hermanos
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, Simpsons referencer

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP