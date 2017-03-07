AMC

Better Call Saul returns to AMC in just over a month, and while we’re still spare on exact details, two major things we do know about the upcoming season are 1) that it will finally deliver the inevitable, yet gradual transformation of Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman; and 2) we’ll also see the highly anticipated return of a familiar face. Now, thanks to new info released by AMC, we have a vague description of season three as well as a timeline, which puts us about six years out from the series of events that transpires when Saul Goodman meets Walter White in Breaking Bad.

Season 3 follows the twists and turns of Jimmy McGill’s devolution toward Breaking Bad’s Saul Goodman — Albuquerque’s most notorious criminal lawyer. Six years before he meets Walter White, Jimmy is a more-or-less law-abiding, small-time attorney hustling to champion his underdog clients, build his practice, and somehow make a name for himself. As the new season begins, the repercussions of Chuck’s scheme test Jimmy and Kim’s fledgling law practices — and their romance — as never before. This imminent existential threat presses Jimmy’s faltering moral compass to the limit. Meanwhile, Mike searches for a mysterious adversary who seems to know almost everything about his business.

Of course, we know that last season ended in a cliffhanger in which Chuck secretly recorded Jimmy’s confession that he had deliberately tampered with court documents, so what Chuck decides to do with this information could put Jimmy in a very delicate spot. Given that the teasers we’ve seen so far seem to suggest that Jimmy is in big, big trouble, it’s highly unlikely that Chuck decides to chalk the whole thing us as “bygones.”