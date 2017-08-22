Bob Odenkirk Suggests That ‘Better Call Saul’ Will Revisit The ‘Breaking Bad’ Years

#Better Call Saul #Breaking Bad
Entertainment Features
08.22.17

AMC

A few months ago, I wrote that my ideal scenario for Better Call Saul would see it run for three more seasons. One would explore Jimmy McGill’s life after the death of Chuck; one season would revisit the Breaking Bad years and show it from the perspective of Jimmy; and the final season would follow Jimmy as Gene, after the events of Breaking Bad and, ideally, see him reunite with Kim Wexler.

The degree of difficulty would be high — and fitting it around Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s schedule would be difficult — but I think it’s imperative to tell Jimmy’s side of the story on Breaking Bad because we need to understand his point of view. We love Jimmy McGill in Breaking Bad, and I think it’s very possible that Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould might be able to explain Jimmy McGill’s motivations in the Breaking Bad years in a way that would allow us to continue to sympathize with the character in spite of the many immoral choices he makes.

That possibility is apparently on the table, according to Bob Odenkirk, who told The Hollywood Reporter that the opportunity to revisit the Breaking Bad years from McGill’s perspective definitely exists:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Better Call Saul#Breaking Bad
TAGSBETTER CALL SAULBREAKING BAD

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 4 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP