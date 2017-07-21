Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bob’s Burgers characters have looked like Archer characters, but what if — hear me out — Archer characters looked like Bob’s Burgers characters?

It’s crazy enough to work…

Speaking of crazy: an art director named Simon Chong probably went a little insane working on “I Had Something For This Burger,” a fan-made video showing what would happen if Sterling Archer, Lana Kane, Pam Poovey, and the rest of the former-ISIS gang visited the Belchers at their titular restaurant. It took him seven long months of “animating, illustrating, and plucking dialogue from both shows” before everything came together. It was worth it.

Here’s more from Chong.

Bob’s Burgers is hands down my favorite animated show ever made. I just adore it, it’s my happy place and long may it continue. Archer is another of my favorite shows, and I really enjoyed the crossover between the two in Archer’s 4th season. This piece started out as a doodle back in January 2017, and soon spiraled into something where I challenged to myself to imitate the Bob’s Burgers animation style, and using dialogue from both shows, form some sort of short where the characters meet. This has been an absolute passion project. Unfortunately, though I love Krieger, Cyril and Ray, I had to drop them from the episode. Bob’s restaurant isn’t a very big space for that many interacting characters, and also adding three more characters to the 10 already featuring added a huge additional level of complexity for having characters interact through dialogue. (Via)

There’s also a secret Coach McGuirk in there.

Meanwhile, the voice of Coach McGuirk (and Sterling, and Bob, and Can of Vegetables), H. Jon Benjamin, is a fan, as is the rest of the Archer cast.

That is some fine work https://t.co/q4aSvXI4HX — h. jon benjamin (@HJBenjamin) July 21, 2017

Silly? Its all any of us are talking about at SDCC! https://t.co/FhFE4lvmX8 — Amber Nash (@ambercnash) July 21, 2017

The only thing missing is Mr. Peanutbutter asking, “What is this, a crossover episode?”

