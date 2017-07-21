How Good Is Game Of Thrones, Really? | Ask Alan

This Fan-Made ‘Bob’s Burgers’ And ‘Archer’ Crossover Is Good Enough To Be A Real Episode

#Bob's Burgers #Archer
07.21.17 2 hours ago

Bob’s Burgers characters have looked like Archer characters, but what if — hear me out — Archer characters looked like Bob’s Burgers characters?

It’s crazy enough to work…

Speaking of crazy: an art director named Simon Chong probably went a little insane working on “I Had Something For This Burger,” a fan-made video showing what would happen if Sterling Archer, Lana Kane, Pam Poovey, and the rest of the former-ISIS gang visited the Belchers at their titular restaurant. It took him seven long months of “animating, illustrating, and plucking dialogue from both shows” before everything came together. It was worth it.

Here’s more from Chong.

Bob’s Burgers is hands down my favorite animated show ever made. I just adore it, it’s my happy place and long may it continue. Archer is another of my favorite shows, and I really enjoyed the crossover between the two in Archer’s 4th season. This piece started out as a doodle back in January 2017, and soon spiraled into something where I challenged to myself to imitate the Bob’s Burgers animation style, and using dialogue from both shows, form some sort of short where the characters meet. This has been an absolute passion project.

Unfortunately, though I love Krieger, Cyril and Ray, I had to drop them from the episode. Bob’s restaurant isn’t a very big space for that many interacting characters, and also adding three more characters to the 10 already featuring added a huge additional level of complexity for having characters interact through dialogue. (Via)

There’s also a secret Coach McGuirk in there.

Meanwhile, the voice of Coach McGuirk (and Sterling, and Bob, and Can of Vegetables), H. Jon Benjamin, is a fan, as is the rest of the Archer cast.

The only thing missing is Mr. Peanutbutter asking, “What is this, a crossover episode?”

(Via YouTube)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bob's Burgers#Archer
TAGSARCHERBOB'S BURGERS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 3 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 5 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP