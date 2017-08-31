HBO

“Bran is the Night King” is one of those Game of Thrones theories that’s so ridiculous, you almost want it to be true (“Longclaw blinked” also falls into this category.) Unfortunately, it’s not. We already explained in great detail why — an excerpt: “It’s built on a scaffolding of assumptions; if any of those turn out to be false, the entire thing falls apart” — but don’t take our word for it. Here’s actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays the Three-Eyed Branven.

“I think it’s less that they’re the same person and more that they’re two of the ancient beings of Westeros,” the Hodor-wrecker told Vulture. “The Three-Eyed Raven has been around for God knows how long, and White Walkers have been reported since the beginning of time. As we’ve seen, they were created by the Children of the Forest, so we can’t get much more ancient than that. Perhaps we can think of it as these are two characters with a huge amount of power, but one is a Frankenstein’s monster who is driven by nothing but hatred and violence. Then there’s Bran, who uses his powers for good.”

That’s more than Bran’s said the entire series. Sansa and Arya should ask their brother about other silly theories. “Remember when our mom walked around Winterfell, but didn’t say anything. That was weird, huh?”

(Via Vulture)