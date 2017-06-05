AMC

Have you ever wanted to cook meth, but without all the hassles (the cost, the police, the drug distributor who uses his fried chicken empire as a front, etc.)? Well, I have good news for you: Breaking Bad is returning… as a “virtual reality experience.” Variety reports that PlayStation has teamed with creator Vince Gilligan for a “non-game” based on the Emmy-winning AMC series.

No further details, including whether you can pretend to read Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass on the can… IN SPACE, are currently available, but Gilligan is apparently very interested in revisiting the world of Heisenberg.

“We set up a day at our campus where we brought seven of the best show runners [Sony Pictures Television] work with, like David Shore of The Blacklist and Ron Moore, who did Battlestar Galactica, Vince, and some other folks,” says Sony Interactive Entertainment global chief executive Andrew House. “And they just played around with VR. Several of them were intrigued, but Vince was the one who said, ‘I really want to do something with this. I want to experiment with this.’” He later added, “I think [this] could be another interesting way to see how VR can drive towards the mainstream.”

If Breaking Bad‘s VR experience (which doesn’t have a release date yet) is a success, PlayStation should also make one for Better Call Saul. Then you, too, can feel what it’s like to give or, if you’re brave, get a “Chicago sunroof.”

(Via Variety)