We’ve been pretty big fans of Brewery Ommegang’s official Game of Thronesthemed beers since the first one rolled out alongside the show’s season three premiere. That was Iron Throne Blonde Ale, followed by Take the Black Stout, then Blood and Fire Red Ale. So far we’ve seen seven different Thrones-themed brews, with my personal favorites being the Valar Morghulis Dubbel Ale and Valar Dohaeris Belgian Tripel Ale. Now they’ve got a new beer, designed to whet our whistles through this long bitter period without new episodes to look forward to.

Bend The Knee Golden Ale clocks in at a hearty 9.0% alcohol content and comes in super fancy 750ml bottles, perfect for hitting that Robert Baratheon level of fire in your belly. The bottles are sexy, too, all matte black finish with your choice of three house sigils: Lannister, Stark, or Targaryen.

The implications are clear: Season seven will be all about those three houses forcing the rest to bend the knee. We don’t foresee a pleasant outcome for those that refuse that demand. But back to the beer: How does it taste?

Bend the Knee is brewed with pils malt and flaked oats and hopped with Saaz, Bravo, and Styrian Golding hops. It pours a golden hue with a large, frothy head. Both the aroma and flavor mix maltiness and citrus from the hops, while Ommegang’s signature house yeast produces prominent fruitiness. Wildflower honey added during fermentation provides light sweetness to the beer, which finishes dry and with firm hop bitterness.

Fit for any feast table, Bend the Knee’s clean and balanced flavor and effervescent carbonation make it a fine pairing for a variety of foods including seafood and shellfish, roasted or grilled chicken, grilled steaks, and aged Swiss-style cheeses.

Just don’t try to go hunting any boar after drinking a couple of these. Bend The Knee comes out on Memorial Day, May 30th. As for new episodes of Game of Thrones, that is still a mystery.

