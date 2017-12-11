AMC

With their latest mid-season finale, The Walking Dead proved that they’re still willing to kill off nearly anyone on the show, no matter how popular they may be. This time it was Carl Grimes who took a walker bite to the chest, dooming him to a slow death via infection. It was a pretty bold move for the show and a massive departure from the comics, where Carl continues to sneak out of the house and cause endless amounts of trouble to this day.

Actor Chandler Riggs talked about his character Carl’s impending death with The Hollywood Reporter and clarified a couple of points regarding how it all came to be. First off, it wasn’t his idea and it wasn’t the result of his decision to go to college. It was showrunner Scott Gimple that made the call, and Riggs learned about it in June as they worked through rehearsals for season eight’s episodes.

“It was devastating for me and my family because the show has been such a huge part of my life for so long,” he said. “For a few days, we didn’t know what to do … I decided that I wanted to not go to college for at least a year and move to L.A. and focus on acting and music. It ended up being a great thing because now I get to do all kinds of other stuff that I haven’t been able to do in the last eight years.”

Riggs laid out The Walking Dead producer’s reasoning for Carl’s death, but be warned: Chandler’s explanation involves serious spoilers for the comic that will probably also spoil how season 8 ends as well. So don’t keep reading unless you’re prepared for that.