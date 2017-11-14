netflix

Christian P. is a veteran comic and writer probably best known for her cultural commentary on several VH1 shows and well as frequent turns as a guest on Chelsea Lately. She is also the co-host of the popular podcast, Your Mom’s House. Her new Netflix standup special, Christina P: Mother Inferior, debuted recently and is currently available for streaming. Christina was nice enough to participate in our 20 questions questionnaire series while promoting the special.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Pinot Grigio.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@gianlucavacchi

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

Great British Baking Show, Flipping Out, Stranger Things 2, Below Deck.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Spaghetti with Ragu sauce (Traditional) and Kraft shaky cheese.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Amazon, CNN, AllRecipes, Wikipedia.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

All Vince Guaraldi songs on shuffle.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Quit smoking and find a therapist.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“How old is Mary Berry?

9. Dogs or cats?

DOGS ALL DAY

10. Best concert of your life was…?

1989, The Cure at Dodger Stadium. Pixies, Love and Rockets and Sugarcubes opened.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

The Bible. J/k The Big Book of Phobias is a great gift book.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My husband (then boyfriend) surprised me by flying in my BFF from NY.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Neither. Sorry, I’m a Simpsons girl.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Honestly, my favorite thing is doing nothing. Now that I have a two-year-old that is a rare occurrence. So, I’d probably just putter around the house and stay in my pajamas all day.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Coming to America.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

Hahaha that’s funny.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Cleveland, Ohio. The Greenhouse Tavern.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Get Out.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

John Goodman.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage were coming to your house for dinner?

I think he’d like breaded veal for some reason. Potatoes and some green beans.

