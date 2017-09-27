Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While Conan has done a few remote segments in the past, with two memorable trips with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart to help promote Ride Along and its sequel. But they were still natural Conan remote segments, they weren’t trying to jump on the train along with Carpool Karaoke or Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee. Interviewing on the road with a gimmick, having a fun time and revealing the deepest secrets of the world’s most famous.

Luckily Conan wanted to kill two birds with one stone, calling up Tom Cruise to get together for their first segment together and sitting behind the wheel of a car to take a ride around London. Cruise is expecting to sing some songs or answer a few questions about his movie, American Made, but Conan has something different in mind. He turns on the child locks, gets comfortable, and takes the Top Gun star on a ride around the city.