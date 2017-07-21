As the showrunners of Game of Thrones, the biggest (and therefore, most scrutinized) show on TV, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are no strangers to controversy. But even they haven’t seen anything like the scorn that greeted the announcement that their post-Thrones series would be Confederate.
HBO’s alternate-reality drama “chronicles the events leading to the third American Civil War… where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution.” People are, let’s say, uneasy about letting the guys who oversee Game of Thrones, a show with an uneven history when it comes to diversity, tackle such a sensitive subject. Or as author Roxane Gay put it, “It is exhausting to think of how many people at HBO said yes to letting two white men envision modern day slavery. And offensive.”
Benioff and Weiss expected the backlash, too. “We all knew it was coming in one form or another,” Weiss told Vulture. Malcolm Spellman, who was hired as a writer/executive producer on the series along with Nichelle Tramble Spellman, called it “weapons-grade material,” so everyone is being careful.
“I do understand their concern,” Tramble Spellman explained. “I wish their concern had been reserved to the night of the premiere, on HBO, on a Sunday night, when they watched and then they made a decision after they watched an hour of television as to whether or not we succeeded in what we set out to do. The concern is real. But I think that the four of us are very thoughtful, very serious, and not flip about what we are getting into in any way. What I’ve done in the past, what Malcolm has done in the past, what the D.B.s have done in the past, proves that. So I would have loved an opportunity for the conversation to start once the show was on the air.” That’s nearly impossible in 2017 (for better or worse), especially on social media (definitely worse).
Showrunners: “We get that people don’t want to see a show set in a world where slavery is still big business. We just hoped people would wait to see it before deciding they don’t want to see it.”
Seriously though, why is this a big deal? Explain the rationale and logic of this truly being an issue sight unseen without an an argument based entirely on emotion
We are currently in the midst of a rise of white supremacist thinking. There are whole swaths of people in the South who idolize the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy and believe they would be better off had the South won the Civil War. There’s a very fine line between showing “slavery as a modern institution” and normalizing white supremacy. It can be done as the excellent CSA mockumentary, but you have to understand why people don’t exactly trust Bennioff and Weiss to be the ones to do it. Game of Thrones is about as subtle as nuanced as a sledgehammer, and often uses human suffering as background filler and storytelling shortcuts.
I would think two white men could very easily envision modern day slavery. White people apparently started that shit to begin with. Oh, wait, that was the Mesopotamians. It’s a god damn TV show. I’m not particularly fond of how The I.T. Crowd portrays information tech workers, so, I don’t watch the fucking show.
Yes, the idea of modern day slavery was actually invented by white people. Don’t forget America propagated slavery for 245 fucking years, well after everybody else stop doing the shit. So, forgive black people for being a little sore about a subject that still divides us
@Black Liberal Social Worker wait, so if the US was propagating slavery after “everybody else” stopped, and the US stopped in 1863, how is there modern day slavery?
It’s called modern slavery because the effects of it are still dividing this country and we are still dealing with the aftermath of giving a large percentage of this country rights as recently as the 1960s. When you look at the prison industrial complex and how we treat education and poverty for minorities in this country, you would see the fruits of slavery. Were you not aware that desegregation was still not fully implemented in this society?
I for one am looking forward to a show that basically has Southerners saying “Yes, we fought over slavery. We love slavery. We still have slavery. I don’t know who those idiots are over in the alternate timeline who say this was about something else. We wanted slaves.”
Funny how the two writers and executive producers of color are slowly being erased by SJWs who want to stick to the “white people write about slavery!” narrative.
These guys have been dealing with you for almost 10 years now. You’re not going to stop them now.
It doesn’t matter if Steve Harvey and Bill Cosby were writing this, the shows message will be way more impactful then whoever decided to run it. But sure, lump all these people together as social justice warriors and just assume that their concerns aren’t valid.
It’s always a good idea to censor art. Projects should only come from a twitter approved list.
People complaining and saying they’re not going to watch the show is not censorship. It’s the free market. No one is saying HBO is not allowed to make this show. They’re just saying that HBO may lose customers if they do.
“Censor art” my fucking God, you’re so dense. I’m sweetie, the show still getting made and no one’s trying to censor your art, we’re just trying to hold people accountable. Now, go over to your office and close your door and play with your toys.