Is Jon Snow Azor Ahai? | In Theory

The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Showrunners Respond To The Backlash Over Their Next HBO Series

#Game of Thrones
07.21.17 2 hours ago 13 Comments

HBO

As the showrunners of Game of Thrones, the biggest (and therefore, most scrutinized) show on TV, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are no strangers to controversy. But even they haven’t seen anything like the scorn that greeted the announcement that their post-Thrones series would be Confederate.

HBO’s alternate-reality drama “chronicles the events leading to the third American Civil War… where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution.” People are, let’s say, uneasy about letting the guys who oversee Game of Thrones, a show with an uneven history when it comes to diversity, tackle such a sensitive subject. Or as author Roxane Gay put it, “It is exhausting to think of how many people at HBO said yes to letting two white men envision modern day slavery. And offensive.”

Benioff and Weiss expected the backlash, too. “We all knew it was coming in one form or another,” Weiss told Vulture. Malcolm Spellman, who was hired as a writer/executive producer on the series along with Nichelle Tramble Spellman, called it “weapons-grade material,” so everyone is being careful.

“I do understand their concern,” Tramble Spellman explained. “I wish their concern had been reserved to the night of the premiere, on HBO, on a Sunday night, when they watched and then they made a decision after they watched an hour of television as to whether or not we succeeded in what we set out to do. The concern is real. But I think that the four of us are very thoughtful, very serious, and not flip about what we are getting into in any way. What I’ve done in the past, what Malcolm has done in the past, what the D.B.s have done in the past, proves that. So I would have loved an opportunity for the conversation to start once the show was on the air.” That’s nearly impossible in 2017 (for better or worse), especially on social media (definitely worse).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSCONFEDERATED.B. WEISSDAVID BENIOFFgame of thrones

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 23 hours ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 3 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 5 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP