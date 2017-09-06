FX

Despite playing rat-killing, Fight Milk-drinking, and cereal in the car-eating deadbeats on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Charlie, Mac, and Dennis are productive in real life. Charlie Day is starring in Pacific Rim: Uprising and 300 DirecTV ads; Rob McElhenney is hard at work on the Minecraft movie; and Glenn Howerton may not return to Paddy’s Pub, but he’s definitely the co-lead in an NBC sitcom with Patton Oswalt. But the Gang still found enough time to executive produce Cool Kids, a new Fox comedy written by Day and Paul Fruchbom, with Kevin Abbott (Roseanne) announced as showrunner.

In typical Sunny fashion, Kaitlin Olson wasn’t invited.

Cool Kids revolves around three guy friends in a retirement community who are the top dogs until they’re blown out of the water by the newest member of the community, a female rebel who’s ready to challenge their place – it’s high school with 70 somethings. (Via)

Cool Kids, which received an off-cycle pilot order, is part of Fox’s recommitment to multi-camera sitcoms. Deadline notes, “The network, which has not aired a multi-camera comedy series for three seasons, recently gave a put pilot commitment” to Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker’s Suspended “and a script plus penalty commitment” to Dave Finkel and Brett Baer’s Immediate Family. No casting announcements have been made yet, but if Day, McElhenney, and Howerton need someone to play a disgusting grandpa…

…they won’t have to look far.

