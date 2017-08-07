What The Heck Happened At The End Of That Massive ‘Game Of Thrones’ Battle?

08.06.17

HBO

There have been some incredible battles on Game of Thrones: Blackwater Bay, the Battle of the Bastards, the one where Tyrion was knocked unconscious because the show didn’t have the budget it does now. The clash during tonight’s episode, “The Spoils of War,” belongs among the best.

It begins innocuous enough, with Lannister soldiers (where’s Ed Sheeran?) reveling in the sacking of Highgarden and Jaime bringing enough money to King’s Landing to pay the Iron Bank back. After all, a Lannister always pays his (or her) debts… unless the cutthroat Dothraki and dragons are involved.

Speaking of: HOLY SH*T, DAENERYS TARGARYEN FINALLY WENT FULL MOTHER OF DRAGONS. She’s used her scaly children before — just ask Kraznys mo Nakloz — but never like this. It’s an incredible (and incredibly long and exciting) scene with the Dothraki approaching Jaime, Bronn (Bronn!) & Co. from the distance, only for Dany to soar into the fray on Drogon. The Lannisters are no match against a dragon, but is a giant wooden crossbow?

It turns out: no.

Bronn makes contact, but that just makes Drogon even angrier. There goes the giant wooden crossbow (it’s made of wood — obviously it wouldn’t work!), most of the living Lannisters, and almost Jaime, until Bronn saves him at the last second. The scene, and the episode, ends with Jaime sinks into the lake. Is this the last we’ve seen of the Kingslayer? Almost assuredly not.

But if it is: what a way to go.

