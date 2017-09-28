David S. Pumpkins Is Getting His Very Own Halloween Animated Special

NBC Universal

Last year, Tom Hanks crashed the SNL party with David S. Pumpkins, straight from the mind of Mikey Day. And now, he’s back, with his very own animated special, and a few special guests to boot.

As you might guess, the special is a riff on the many, many Halloween cartoon specials out there, according to the plot summary NBC provided:

Set in a small suburban town on All Hallows’ Eve, the special centers on David Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks who show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween, answering none of their questions along the way.

So he’s going to rant about how there are no good costumes and then rank candy on Twitter? Because that’s how we spend Halloween.

Anyway, Hanks is back voicing Pumpkins, and will even appear on camera to open the half-hour show. Peter Dinklage, who Day gave a unique sketch character of his own, will also be dropping by in an as-yet-undisclosed role, although we won’t be shocked if it involves space pants. We assume there will be plenty more packed into this particular event, but we won’t have to wait long to find out, as it’ll arrive October 28th at 11:30pm.