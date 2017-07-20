Atomic Blonde: How Director David Leitch Made Music its Own Character

Netflix’s ‘The Defenders’ Gets A New Trailer Narrated By Stan Lee

#Stan Lee #Trailers #Netflix #Marvel
07.20.17 1 min ago

After years of build-up, and five series’ worth of episodes, Marvel and Netflix are about to reveal their take on the Avengers, The Defenders, teaming up Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and some dude with a nightlight for a hand nobody likes. So, of course, Stan Lee is brought into the mix, cutting him into footage from the past series.

Why, precisely, Lee is being driven in a black car and musing on the nature of heroism isn’t exactly clear. Maybe he just does that a lot; hey, we would too. Either way, it appears he’s being driven through the various Netflix series, observing the various heroes at work and narrating their internal drives and thoughts. Which we guess lends weight to the claim Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 made about his true nature. Sadly, he doesn’t end the trailer with “Exclesior!”

Yeah, there’s very little new footage; we just see a brief new bit from the hallway fight in the trailer, which indicates that at least a few people are going through walls instead of just getting a spinning backfist whipped off of them. Really, all we want is Jessica making more fun of Danny Rand. We’ll see if we get that August 18th.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stan Lee#Trailers#Netflix#Marvel
TAGSMarvelNETFLIXStan LeeTHE DEFENDERSTRAILERS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 2 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 2 days ago 17 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 3 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 4 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP