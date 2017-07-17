Wonder Woman Facts You Should Know | HitFix

‘Doctor Who’s Female Doctor Is Bringing Out The Trolls And The Funny Trolling Of Trolls

Thirty-one years after Doctor Who creator Sydney Newman requested a female Doctor, new head writer Chris Chibnall is making it so. As revealed on Sunday, Jodie Whittaker (Attack The Block, Broadchurch) will be playing the 13th Doctor, taking over for Peter Capaldi after (or more likely during) this year’s Doctor Who Christmas special.

Whittaker said in a statement, “I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender. Because this is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change.”

Nevertheless, some fans had a problem with the change. One guy decided he and his son can no longer watch the show. Another took issue with the term “Time Lord, not Time Lady” (It’s a species of alien, not a gender title). One guy opined, “I fear this victory for PC feminist tokenism will ruin this iconic series for a great many people.” Another said, “And again the PC brigade get their way. R.I.P Doctor Who.”

Some people reacted to tweets like those by pointing out a little Doctor Who history:

Others pointed out that this regeneration has already been hinted at:

But most of the reactions were snarky jokes about why anyone would take a show with flying phone booths and aliens and toilet plunger robots and whatnot so damn seriously:

