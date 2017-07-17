If you're just catching up with the internet today here is what you need to know pic.twitter.com/JkPoRiIFoe — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 16, 2017

Thirty-one years after Doctor Who creator Sydney Newman requested a female Doctor, new head writer Chris Chibnall is making it so. As revealed on Sunday, Jodie Whittaker (Attack The Block, Broadchurch) will be playing the 13th Doctor, taking over for Peter Capaldi after (or more likely during) this year’s Doctor Who Christmas special.

Whittaker said in a statement, “I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender. Because this is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change.”

Nevertheless, some fans had a problem with the change. One guy decided he and his son can no longer watch the show. Another took issue with the term “Time Lord, not Time Lady” (It’s a species of alien, not a gender title). One guy opined, “I fear this victory for PC feminist tokenism will ruin this iconic series for a great many people.” Another said, “And again the PC brigade get their way. R.I.P Doctor Who.”

Some people reacted to tweets like those by pointing out a little Doctor Who history:

Your occasional reminder that #DoctorWho's creator, Sydney Newman, wanted a woman cast in the role in 1986. That's thirty one years ago. — James Cooray Smith (@thejimsmith) July 16, 2017

"Doctor Who is being run by PC lefties now" In 1963, it had a woman producer and was directed by a gay Asian man. #doctor13 #DoctorWho — Chris Down (@PlingetheElder) July 16, 2017

Haters: "Women are ruining Doctor Who!"

The first showrunner was Verity Lambert and she was cooler than most of us will ever be, go home. pic.twitter.com/pC2XZ7fQ5A — Alan Sizzler Kistler (@SizzlerKistler) July 16, 2017

Others pointed out that this regeneration has already been hinted at:

But most of the reactions were snarky jokes about why anyone would take a show with flying phone booths and aliens and toilet plunger robots and whatnot so damn seriously:

*Doctor Who literally breaks the laws of physics* – Oh yeah makes sense *Doctor could be a woman* – IMPOSSIBLE HOW DARE YOU #doctor13 — Ruth (@anxiouslion) July 16, 2017