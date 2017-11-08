Hear childhood stories about #TwainPrize winner @Letterman from his friends who look like Bill Hader & Fred Armisen: https://t.co/NRvp4eVhjc pic.twitter.com/wdZOr1gmYz — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) November 8, 2017

In October, David Letterman was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The event featured Letterman’s friends and colleagues presenting tributes throughout the night, including Jimmy Kimmel who blamed our current state of affairs on Letterman’s 2015 retirement.

“I look at what’s going on now and I think this is your [Letterman’s] fault. All of it. Everything was fine until you went off the air. You abandoned us. You went out for a pack of cigarettes and left us to live with an abusive orange stepfather.”

Other speakers included Michelle Obama and Sen. Al Franken. But in what I’m sure was a real treat for Letterman, the evening also included a video from his childhood friends from Indiana, Ralph Masterson and Sam Cooper, who happen to resemble Fred Armisen and Bill Hader. Weird.

“How would I describe Dave back then? Well, uh, dry. Very dry. Not funny dry either. Just a guy who described things as they were with very little else to it. Who knew that would be a thing people would like one day.”

According to Seth Meyers, the team behind Documentary Now, which Meyers produces and which stars Armisen and Hader, produced the video.

David Letterman: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize premieres Monday, November 20 at 9 pm ET on PBS. (Check your local listings.)