Twitter Is Freaking Out About Carl’s Fate On ‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Finale

#The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
12.09.17

AMC

We have been hearing all week that there will be a “shocking moment” in The Walking Dead midseason finale, and given that there have been major deaths in the last four fall finales, viewers are understandably concerned that a major character will die again. In what may be a first for the series, viewers have no idea who it will be. It’s a rare instance where the source material has provided very little guidance, while not even spoiler sites are giving hints. There is so much secrecy surrounding the “shocking moment” that critics have not been given screeners, either, so we’ll find out right along with everyone else.

What could be so huge that not even the Spoiling Dead — a site that has historically never shied away from major reveals — is either mum or doesn’t know? Is it the death of Gabriel? Could it be Dwight? Or baby Judith?

It could be any of those three, but with the exception of Judith — simply because of her age, and the shock her death might provoke — those deaths do not seem to warrant this level of secrecy. That’s why a lot of people have zeroed in on Carl Grimes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

Best Of 2017

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 1 day ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 1 day ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 1 day ago
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.07.17 2 days ago
All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.07.17 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP