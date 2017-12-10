AMC

We have been hearing all week that there will be a “shocking moment” in The Walking Dead midseason finale, and given that there have been major deaths in the last four fall finales, viewers are understandably concerned that a major character will die again. In what may be a first for the series, viewers have no idea who it will be. It’s a rare instance where the source material has provided very little guidance, while not even spoiler sites are giving hints. There is so much secrecy surrounding the “shocking moment” that critics have not been given screeners, either, so we’ll find out right along with everyone else.

What could be so huge that not even the Spoiling Dead — a site that has historically never shied away from major reveals — is either mum or doesn’t know? Is it the death of Gabriel? Could it be Dwight? Or baby Judith?

It could be any of those three, but with the exception of Judith — simply because of her age, and the shock her death might provoke — those deaths do not seem to warrant this level of secrecy. That’s why a lot of people have zeroed in on Carl Grimes.

If you kill carl I swear I will cry my ass off . — Karen (@karen0998) December 9, 2017