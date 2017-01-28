The Fallon 'Classroom Instruments' Segments You Need To See

Drew Barrymore Competes For The Guinness World Records She So Richly Deserves On ‘Fallon’

01.28.17

Thrilling news for all you Fever Pitch enthusiasts (“Fever Beavers”) out there. Not only did Santa Clara Diet star Drew Barrymore pop by The Tonight Show for a friendly round of chat with host/celebrity daycare operator Jimmy Fallon, but she also got sh*t done in the process.

Barrymore’s appearance on the NBC program amped up the usual silly activity difficulty level to a different level. Why? Because Fallon brought in a series of Guinness certified world record challenges for his former co-star. Understandably, ol’ standbys like longest fingernails and ooziest sore aren’t something you can cook up on-demand, so Barrymore was presented with a trio of challenges that included speedy mass lipstick application, high energy banner busting and colossal wig application.

“We all know you hold the record for being one of the coolest people in the world,” said the host using the most Fallon-y set-up possible. “I thought you could attempt some Guinness World Records here on the show.”

You can see (and bet on) how Drew did by hitting play on this noble pursuit of novelty wig glory nestled above. Full points to the actress for injecting charm and showmanship to the proceedings. Her Netflix comedy Santa Clarita Diet debuts February 3.

Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

