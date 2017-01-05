Netflix

When Drew Barrymore announced she’d be starring in the family sitcom The Santa Clarita Diet, her Netflix series arriving February 3rd, it sounded more or less like a standard sitcom: Nice real estate agent dad (Timothy Olyphant), kids, bright shiny California setting, and an American sweetheart at the center with Barrymore, as a mom selling houses. Yeah, the title was odd, but moms go on wacky diets all the time, right? Well, uh, not this diet.

Barrymore revealed the twist to USA Today: Her character dies in the first episode, reanimates, and needs lots of protein to keep her mind clear and from eating her family. So, uh, she’s going to be eating other people instead. But it’s a cheery show, according to Barrymore:

I don’t want to watch a show about a couple fighting and falling apart, I can’t handle it right now. It’s not heavy, but it’s not lacking in a sort of sweetness, if you will. But it’s also got bite and backbone and balls.

The concept comes from Victor Fresco, best known for fiercely loved cult sitcoms like Better Off Ted and Andy Richter Controls The Universe, and it promises to be interesting just based on the talent involved, which also includes horror stalwart Nathan Fillion as a rival realtor who becomes suspicious. Here’s our main question, though; will it cross over with iZombie?

