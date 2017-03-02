Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The new DuckTales reboot, set for an undetermined premiere date this summer, quickly won fans new and old over with its impressive cast back in December. Three months later, the series’ momentum shows no signs of slowing down as Disney XD just dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated cartoon show that will undoubtedly attract both the cable channel’s younger demographic and their parents. (If not more of the latter.) What’s more, according to TV Line, Disney is so confident in the reboot they’ve already ordered a second season from its creators.

Obviously, many of the older viewers the new DuckTales is likely to attract will tune in for nostalgia’s sake. After all, the original DuckTales, which ran from 1987 to 1990 and for years after in syndication, was just one of a smorgasbord of fantastic cartoons that defined the decade. Yet if the new trailer is any indication, Matt Youngberg and his team have packed their remake with plenty of adult-friendly content. From Louie Duck’s (Bobby Moynihan) quip about their uncle Donald “finally” selling them, to Launchpad McQuack’s (Beck Bennett) sudden realization the ground is fast-approaching, everything about DuckTales screams “wonderful.”

Along with Ben Schwartz, Danny Pudi, Kate Micucci, and Toks Olagundoye, however, DuckTales‘ phenomenal voice cast also boasts the 10th Doctor himself, Doctor Who‘s David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck. And if the first trailer is any indication, his performance as the self-described trillionaire sounds stellar.

