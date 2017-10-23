Netflix

With just a week left to go in October, Netflix subscribers are still busy finishing David Fincher’s Mindhunter in order to clear some room for Stranger Things 2. Yet that hasn’t stopped the streaming giant from releasing its monthly list of the latest arrivals and departures, this time for November, and what a month it’s going to be! Between the seemingly delayed Netflix series The Punisher, the second season of Maria Bamford’s critically acclaimed Lady Dynamite, and the Oscar buzzworthy Mudbound, the company’s slate of new original content packs a lot of promise.

ARRIVING

Lady Dynamite: Season 2 (11/10)

With the first season of her hit semiautobiographical series Lady Dynamite, Maria Bamford created what Uproxx‘s Alan Sepinwall called a “weird, self-aware and very funny” program about comedy and mental illness. Judging by the first trailer for the second season, which streams Friday, November 10th, it seems Bamford and her co-stars are doubling down on this multifaceted approach to an otherwise sensitive set of subjects. And yes, Ana Gasteyer is back as the foulmouthed Karen Grisham (Agent), though we’re not sure if a “Cradle the Balls” encore will happen.

Mudbound (11/17)

When Mike Ryan reviewed director Dee Rees‘s warmly received period piece Mudbound at Sundance in January, he suggested the film would pop back up in conversation during awards season. And judging by the first trailer Netflix released in September, it’s a sure bet that the film just might be the streaming service’s first real shot at nabbing an Academy Award. Set in the American South following World War II, “Mudbound is an epic story of two families pitted against a barbaric social hierarchy and an unrelenting landscape as they simultaneously fight the battle at home and the battle abroad.”

The Punisher (11/17)

On Friday, November 17th, the same day Mudbound propels Netflix into the Oscar race, the seemingly delayed The Punisher series from Marvel will debut. Cataloging the ultraviolent vigilante first glimpsed in Daredevil‘s second season, the new show — which canceled its scheduled appearance at the 2017 New York Comic Con following the Las Vegas mass shooting — will present one the television partnership’s bloodiest releases to date. Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead) reprises the role of Frank Castle, while Daredevil regular Deborah Ann Woll and newcomers Ben Barnes and Ebon Moss-Bachrach join the cast.

DEPARTING

How I Met Your Mother (11/13)

As great as Netflix’s original content has been, it’s bottom line still relies on the many licensing deals it makes with other entities. For the most part, the streaming service has maintained many of these deals, but major losses to Disney and Hulu probably aren’t doing them any favors. This is especially true of the latter, whose ability to obtain properties formerly licensed to Netflix has been astounding as of late. 30 Rock and many other popular NBC shows recently made the jump to Hulu, and CBS stalwart How I Met Your Mother did the same over the summer. On November 13th, the latter will depart Netflix for good.