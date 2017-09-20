Netflix

As dozens of movie titles flee to Hulu and other competing streaming services thanks to expiring licensing deals, Netflix is still poised to follow up its September offerings with a lot of new content. What’s more, the platform’s willingness to “bleed” billions of dollars into original programming is paying off, because this October will see the highly anticipated return of original series like Stranger Things, and the equally exciting arrival of new shows such as executive producer David Fincher’s Mindhunter. Even so, the addition of licensed titles like Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight doesn’t hurt, either.

Mindhunter (10/13)

The acclaimed director of Seven and Fight Club, David Fincher is no stranger to Netflix. He helped the streaming service with one of its first forays into original drama with House of Cards, the first two episodes of which he directed (though that particular series has waned since then). Even so, Fincher’s next outing with Netflix, Mindhunter (based on Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas’ non-fiction book of the same name) could prove great enough to wash away House of Cards‘s many faults. The series about two FBI agents who “set out on a sinister investigative odyssey to discover the brutal answers” premieres October 13th.

The Hateful Eight (10/25)

What is there to say about Quentin Tarantino’s masterful The Hateful Eight that hasn’t already been said? After dropping his lawsuit against Gawker for leaking an early version of the script, the writer and director decided to press on with the Western — resulting in a fantastic film littered with equally fantastic performances. (Including Walton Goggins, whose supporting role proved integral to critics and audiences alike.) Tarantino’s violent take on the Western film genre begins streaming in late October.

Stranger Things 2 (10/27)

Whether you refer to it as the second season of Stranger Things or the film-like title Stranger Things 2 doesn’t really matter. Come October 27th, just about everyone with a Netflix subscription will be celebrating the show’s return. Part homage to the films of Steven Spielberg and the books of Stephen King, part wholly original idea from the Duffer Brothers, the program’s popularity has changed the streaming platform’s strategy going forward. And between the second season’s phenomenal advertising campaign and Netflix’s plans to produce at least two more seasons, we couldn’t be happier.

DEPARTING

30 Rock (10/1)

The upcoming departure of 30 Rock from Netflix’s collection of licensed comedies isn’t news, per se, but that doesn’t mean you should be happy about it. Sure, more recent series like The Good Place have nestled themselves within the streaming giant’s selections, but the loss of Tina Fey’s Liz Lemon, Alec Baldwin’s Jack Donaghy and Tracy Morgan’s Tracy Jordan is one that subscribers will surely feel once all seven seasons depart Netflix on October 1st. So if you haven’t settled on the couch to make “night cheese” in a while, you should probably hurry since only a few weeks remain.