Family Guy has never been accused of having impeccable taste, but the way the series has handled deaths in the voice cast has been admirable. Seth MacFarlane’s series paid tribute to Adam West when he passed and continued to celebrate his work by not scrapping the material he recorded for future episodes. The comedy will be going the same route with the late Carrie Fisher and feature Peter Griffin’s no-nonsense boss Angela in two more upcoming episodes.

Angela will fire Peter three times in three different filmmaking styles on this Sunday’s episode of Family Guy. Executive producer Steve Callaghan told Entertainment Weekly that we’ll also see the character one last time on this season’s Christmas episode set to air on December 11. Callaghan says there will be a proper element of closure coming later in the series.

“I’m not going to say too much about that, but we do have an upcoming episode [airing next fall] where we deal with Angela’s departure,” explained Callaghan. “The way we’ve written it, and the way that our characters on the show are talking about Angela, it’s very much intended and a respectful goodbye to both the character of Angela and also Carrie Fisher. Peter has a speech in there where he’s talking about Angela, but we the audience know that he’s also quite deliberately talking about Carrie Fisher. It’s not like the entire episode is about Angela’s departure, but it does introduce Peter’s new bosses that then sets the stage for what the episode is about. Her departure is an integral part of it, but that’s not the story of the episode.”