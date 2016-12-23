No Show On Television Does Character Names Better Than ‘Fargo’

FX

It started with Lorne Malvo. I remember reading the name of the character Billy Bob Thornton would be playing in the first season of FX’s take on the Coen brothers’ snowy crime drama Fargo and thinking to myself, “Wow, that’s a pretty great name.” It just rolls right off the tongue, but in a mushmouthed, recently-given-Novocain-at-the-dentist kind of way. Not a hard, staccato consonant to be found. Say it out loud right now, slowly. Really draw it out. Lorrrrrne Mallllllvoooooo. It’s kind of fun, right?

This has become a theme for the show, which is in now production on its third season. Scroll down through the list of characters on IMDb. It’s littered with names that are borderline perfect, from cops with the last name “Solverson” to dangerous sibling henchmen named Wayne and Gale Kitchen. This is about as good a use for the next 90 seconds as you’re gonna find.

What I appreciate most about it all is the attention to detail. They don’t have to do this. Fargo would still be a great show if all of its Solversons had been named Smith and if Billy Bob Thornton’s character went by, like, Ron Douglas. But doing it adds a little fun flourish to things, and it provides a nice goofy balance to a show that also features some of the most brutal depictions of violence on television. I like to think Noah Hawley and the writers take pride in the character names and spend almost as long workshopping them as they do the plot. It’s been worth it, if they do. The names aren’t the best part of the show, I suppose, but they are a heck of a garnish, like the ring of salt on a margarita, and no, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if a future season featured a character named Margarita Saltington.

Okay, let’s tick off some other great names from Fargo. There was Glenn Howerton as a personal trainer named Don Chumph. There was a teenage girl named Noreen Vanderslice who worked in a butcher shop. There was Nick Offerman as a bearded drunken lawyer whose name was — I swear to God — Karl Weathers. With a K. That’s just really strong work out of everyone involved.

Even the less on-the-nose-y names have been wonderful. A weak-willed cop named Gus Grimly. Gerhardt brothers Dodd, Rye, and Bear. Constance Heck, Kitty Nygaard, FBI agents Pepper and Budge. Every one of them a little treat for the viewer. The only small complaint I have about any of it is that I don’t think we ever learned the name of the shady dude who sold drugs, surveillance equipment, and what appears to be clean urine out of his van in season one. I think about this almost constantly.