Game Of Thrones Season 7: What We Know So Far

The ‘Fargo’ Season 3 Teaser Tells Us Nothing But Is Really Funny Anyway

#FX
02.24.17 31 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

There’s very little we’ve learned about the upcoming season of Fargo, arriving April 19th. We know the basic plot and who the stars are, but much remains mysterious. And that will continue to remain after watching this teaser. But on the other hand, watching this giant inflatable Santa get shot tells us everything we really need to know, doesn’t it?

If you need more details than the deflated Santa provides, the third season, set in 2010, follows Emmit and Ray Stussy (Ewan McGregor, playing twins.) Emmit has a series of successful parking lots and views himself as an American success, while his balding, pot-bellied slightly younger brother, who works as a parole officer, deeply resents him. In classic noir style, an event of petty spite quickly spirals into capital crimes, sucking in competitive bridge players, shady parking lot investors, and Carrie Coon’s local chief of police, the unfortunately named Gloria Burgle.

If you missed the first two seasons, they’re on streaming and well worth getting caught up on: Noah Hawley (currently also on FX with Legion) manages to mix a true crime feel with the quirkiness of the Coen Brothers in what’s become one of the best shows of Peak TV. And if nothing else, those inflatable Santas have it coming.

(via YouTube)

TOPICS#FX
TAGSFARGOFXteasers

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP