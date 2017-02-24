Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s very little we’ve learned about the upcoming season of Fargo, arriving April 19th. We know the basic plot and who the stars are, but much remains mysterious. And that will continue to remain after watching this teaser. But on the other hand, watching this giant inflatable Santa get shot tells us everything we really need to know, doesn’t it?

If you need more details than the deflated Santa provides, the third season, set in 2010, follows Emmit and Ray Stussy (Ewan McGregor, playing twins.) Emmit has a series of successful parking lots and views himself as an American success, while his balding, pot-bellied slightly younger brother, who works as a parole officer, deeply resents him. In classic noir style, an event of petty spite quickly spirals into capital crimes, sucking in competitive bridge players, shady parking lot investors, and Carrie Coon’s local chief of police, the unfortunately named Gloria Burgle.

If you missed the first two seasons, they’re on streaming and well worth getting caught up on: Noah Hawley (currently also on FX with Legion) manages to mix a true crime feel with the quirkiness of the Coen Brothers in what’s become one of the best shows of Peak TV. And if nothing else, those inflatable Santas have it coming.

