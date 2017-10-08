AMC

Robert Kirkman has been saying for three years now that Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead would never cross over. In fact, last year, Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Scott Erickson said that “there is no Fear the Walking Dead in that universe. [The spinoff] didn’t come from the comic, so some tectonic plates would have to shift to make [a crossover] happen.”

Those tectonic plates will shift sometime next season.

At a New York Comic Con panel today, Robert Kirkman told fans that the two world would collide next year. One character will crossover into the other show. Robert Kirkman offered no other details. He didn’t say whether a Fear character would join The Walking Dead or vice versa, but that won’t stop us from speculating.